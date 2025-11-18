Northwestern Women's Basketball Ends Decade-Long Drought at DePaul
The Northwestern Wildcats women’s basketball team walked out of Wintrust Arena with more than just another early-season victory. Their 79-72 win over DePaul on Sunday afternoon snapped a road drought that stretched all the way back to the 2014–15 season. It also pushed the Wildcats to a flawless 4-0 start. That's their best opening stretch since the 2020–21 campaign.
Northwestern Wildcats' Hot Start Secures Early Lead
DePaul struck first with a basket from Kate Novik, but Northwestern wasted no time taking control. The Wildcats exploded on a 10-0 run that showcased their versatility and pace. Caroline Lau opened the surge with a confident three-pointer.
Meanwhile, Casey Harter converted an and-one moments later, and Tate Lash capped it with a strong driving finish. That stretched the lead to 20-8 midway through the opening quarter and set the tone for the rest of the afternoon.
Even when DePaul momentarily trimmed the margin to 24-15, Northwestern answered immediately. Xamiya Walton cashed in a transition opportunity before Lau drilled another smooth three from the wing.
The Wildcats entered the final moments of the period up 29-15 and carried that momentum straight into the second quarter. That's exactly where their ball movement and rebounding opened additional scoring lanes.
A second-chance bucket from Caileigh Sullivan pushed the lead to 40-23, the biggest advantage of the first half. While DePaul tried to claw back with a short burst to cut it to 40-30, Northwestern never lost rhythm. A late layup from Tayla Thomas steadied the Wildcats heading into the locker room with a 46-32 edge.
Withstanding the Fourth Quarter Push
Northwestern looked firmly in control as the third quarter began. Thomas scored again off a sharp feed from Lau to stretch the lead to 52-35. Sullivan stayed hot with two more baskets, and Lau added her third triple of the game. And Sullivan capped the quarter by beating the buzzer, giving the Wildcats a 67-48 cushion.
Over the next several minutes, they kept chipping away until the margin narrowed to just 68-65 with a little over two minutes remaining.
Northwestern delivered a poised and timely response. Beginning with a strong finish from Sullivan, and followed by another key bucket from Thomas. The Wildcats rebuilt the lead to 72-65 and kept DePaul at arm’s length the rest of the way to secure their fourth straight win.
Statistical Domination and Key Milestones
The Wildcats delivered their most efficient offensive performance of the season, shooting 53.7 per cent from the field and receiving standout efforts from multiple players. Sullivan turned in a near-perfect game with 26 points on 13-of-20 shooting. And along with nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and three steals. Lau continued her stellar start with 20 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and three made threes, showcasing one of the best all-around games of her career.
Thomas anchored the paint with her team-high third double-double of the season, recording 11 points and a career-best 18 rebounds. Her dominance helped Northwestern secure a decisive 45-33 edge on the glass. DePaul was led by Novik, who finished with 18 points.
Northwestern now returns to Welsh-Ryan Arena to host Cleveland State on Friday, November 21, at 6:30 p.m. CT, looking to extend its unbeaten start.
