Northwestern Women’s Basketball Pushes Iowa to the Wire at Welsh-Ryan Arena

Defensive grit, physical play, and a relentless effort defined Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It was because the Northwestern women’s basketball team stood toe-to-toe with No. 14 Iowa. Although the Wildcats ultimately fell 67–58, the performance told a deeper story than the final score. For 40 minutes, Northwestern matched the Hawkeyes possession for possession. They delivered one of their most complete efforts of the Big Ten season in front of a season-high home crowd.

The Northwestern Women’s Basketball Team Sets the Tone

Northwestern, now 6–9 overall and 0–4 in conference play, made a clear statement with its intensity, forcing Iowa into 20 turnovers. That marked the Hawkeyes' highest turnover total in a Big Ten game since Feb. 17, 2025, against Ohio State.

FINAL | #14 Iowa 67, Northwestern 58



'Cats head back on the road to battle Minnesota on Thursday, January 8. — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) January 6, 2026

Grace Sullivan delivered a standout performance that anchored Northwestern throughout the night. The senior guard led all scorers with 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting while adding seven rebounds and four steals.

After Iowa jumped out to an early 6–0 lead, Sullivan immediately shifted the momentum. She drew fouls, knocked down midrange jumpers, and helped Northwestern briefly take an 8–6 advantage.

Casey Harter also played a key role, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Her ability to stretch the floor proved crucial late, as timely three-pointers kept the Wildcats within striking distance. Caroline Lau contributed eight points and a team-high five assists against Iowa’s defensive pressure.

From the opening tip, Northwestern’s defensive focus was evident. The Wildcats held Iowa to just 13 points in the first quarter, the Hawkeyes’ lowest-scoring opening frame in conference play this season.

The biggest challenge came from Iowa center Ava Heiden. Despite playing only 18 minutes due to foul trouble and sitting out the entire second quarter, Heiden scored Iowa’s first 12 points and finished with 23 points on an ultra-efficient 9-for-11 shooting night.

Northwestern capitalized on Heiden’s absence in the second quarter. Back-to-back baskets from Sullivan and Lau helped the Wildcats take a 21–17 lead. Iowa responded with veteran composure, closing the half on a 6–0 run to take a 32–29 advantage into the locker room.

By halftime, Northwestern had forced 11 turnovers and limited Iowa to just one made three-pointer on five attempts. The Wildcats matched that intensity offensively, though both teams finished with 20 turnovers as the game turned into a grind.

A Decisive Fourth-Quarter Stretch

The third quarter continued as a tug-of-war, with neither team able to create separation. Timely shots from Harter and Lau kept the score tight. However, a late surge led by Heiden allowed Iowa to carry a 50–44 lead into the final period.

The opening minutes of the fourth quarter proved decisive. Iowa used a 15–6 run to push the margin into double digits, capitalizing on foul trouble that saw five Northwestern players finish with four fouls. Still, the Wildcats refused to fade.

Late three-pointers from Harter and Lau cut the deficit to 62–58 with under two minutes remaining, briefly reigniting hopes of a signature upset. Despite the loss, Northwestern’s performance offered tangible progress. The Wildcats will look to build on that momentum Thursday, Jan. 8, when they travel to Minnesota for a 7 p.m. CT tip at Williams Arena.

More from Northwestern On SI