Northwestern's Huge Nick Martinelli Update Has Wildcats Fans Buzzing
While it wasn't entirely a surprise, Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli's announcement that he'd be returning to Evanston for his senior year drew a lot of excitement from Wildcat fans. Martinelli officially withdrew from the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, allowing the 6-foot-7 prospect to play his final year of eligibility in purple and white.
As a junior, Martinelli became the first Wildcat to lead the Big Ten in scoring since John Shurna in 2012, averaging 20.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game en route to Second-Team All-Big Ten honors. He also set program records for both the most total points and made shots in a season.
Martinelli officially announced his intention to play out his senior season in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, the versatile scorer is seen getting some shots up with head coach Chris Collins before swapping out an NBA basketball for an NCAA basketball.
"You know, Coach," Martinelli said. "I think this can wait another year."
Northwestern fans reacted accordingly to the news of the team's best player returning in the post's comments.
"Big Ten Champs Soon," former Wildside student section leader Dylan Friedland wrote.
"WELCOME BACK SCORING KING," a fan account called Wildcat Nation commented, with a crown emoji in place of the word 'king.' "Some more buzzer beaters this year eh?"
"Now it’s time for you to put in the work and go for Big Ten Player of the Year," a person named Wayne Davis said, adding, "#LeaveYourMark #MakeThemRememberYourName #ChicagoMade #ChicagoToughness."
Martinelli fills the last remaining roster spot on Collins' team, anchoring a group that graduated a plethora of senior talent. It'll be a tough task for Martinelli to will Northwestern's young roster to a fourth consecutive winning season, but the forward's experience and continued improvement should inspire fans that the 'Cats can return to the NCAA Tournament next March.