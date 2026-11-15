Costly Fourth-Quarter Mistakes Doom Northwestern in Loss

As hard as they fought, the Northwestern Wildcats stumbled with one critical fumble that killed their momentum and kept them from getting back in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wildcats fall to the Buckeyes, 28-19, on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. The Wildcats have lost three straight. Northwestern didn't quit and managed to score the game's final touchdown. However, they dropped the ball for the most part in the fourth quarter.

Drew Wagner's punt-return fumble was a tough turnover for Northwestern. It gave the Buckeyes excellent field position at the 10-yard line. Two plays later, the Buckeyes scored a touchdown, extending their lead to 28-13. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith caught a 10-yard touchdown pass. Smith is also the Big Ten all-time leader in receiving touchdowns and receiving yards.

Speaking of Smith, there was a lot of criticism about the overturned call on Smith. The play occurred in the third quarter. Smith didn't look like he had full possession as he headed out of bounds. The officials originally called it an incomplete pass, but later overturned the call after the review.

This was ruled a Jeremiah Smith catch. Agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/U5ekY4kIMn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2026

The fans may be upset, but that wasn't the biggest difference in the game. Northwestern played Ohio State solid. They didn't make enough plays offensively, and turnovers were a big Achilles ' heel for them.

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The Wildcats' 23-year-old backup quarterback, Nicco Marchiol, made some plays against the Buckeyes. He didn't have a mind-blowing performance, but he did throw for 225 yards. Marchiol scored the first touchdown of the game when he took it into the end zone. For a brief moment, it galvanized the Wildcats and gave them hope to compete, since the second period was mostly dominated by Ohio State.

Overall, Marchiol hasn't thrown an interception this season. However, the Buckeyes' defensive line got to him. Marchiol got sacked five times and pressured numerous times. Northwestern's offensive line had an off game. The Buckeyes have a good defense and still are a good team. They may not be as good as they were the past two seasons, but that's still a heck of a team. The Wildcats have to be better against tough competition.

The score may not reflect how competitive this game should have been, but the Wildcats could have made it more interesting and had a chance to take it into overtime. Mental errors and lack of communication can be detrimental to a team. The Buckeyes had three turnovers, and they still managed to win.

Northwestern will play Minnesota on the road next Saturday. The Golden Gophers are another tough team in the Big Ten.

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