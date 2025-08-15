BTN Host Says Northwestern Needs Receivers to Step Up vs. Tulane
It's a simple equation. A good offense needs a good quarterback, and a good quarterback needs weapons.
Heading into 2025 at Northwestern, there's plenty of reason to feel good about that first part. SMU transfer Preston Stone should give the 'Cats a major boost compared to last year at the sports' most important position.
Stone threw for 3,197 yards with the Mustangs back in 2023 when he was the starter. Last year, Kevin Jennings took over and led them to a College Football Playoff berth, making Stone a bit of a forgotten man.
He's more than a welcome presence in Evanston, though, after Northwestern finished among the worst passing offenses in the Big Ten in 2024.
The problem is, the weapons situation is a little more foggy. Big Ten Network host Dave Revsine was at Northwestern's fall camp this week, and he highlighted the problem on X.
Griffin Wilde, a transfer from South Dakota State, is the unquestioned No. 1. Revsine and others have been very complimentary of how he's looked in camp, and his numbers -- while in a lesser conference -- speak for themselves.
Wilde finished 2024 with 1,154 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. On one hand, those are likely to go down in the Big Ten. But, on the other hand, his target share has the potential to be through the roof.
Northwestern needs someone else to step up as a running-mate for Wilde, and it's unclear who that might be. Frank Covey IV and Ricky Ahumaraeze are both returners who have flashed some potential, but they are far from proven options.
This issue was worsened when Calvin Johnson II elected to enter the transfer portal instead of coming back to Evanston with a likely increase in snaps and targets. Johnson made his decision after spring camp, and it was a bit of a gut punch.
As Revsine points out, it's important that someone steps up, and it's important that it happens quickly. In pursuit of a bowl game, every matchup is big, and Northwestern's opening week bout with Tulane is already crucial.
Beating Tulane would give the 'Cats a solid chance to go 3-0 outside of the conference, leaving them with just three more wins to get in a difficult Big Ten. It's a tall order -- Tulane is a good team and the 'Cats have some things to work out -- but it's a winnable game if everything clicks.