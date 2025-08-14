Three Biggest Storylines on Offense as Northwestern's Season Creeps Closer
It's that time of year -- the dog days of August. Baseball fans with teams in contention are clenching their teeth for the stretch run, locked in on the only major sport currently in season. The U.S. Open is on the horizon, if you like tennis. Golf is approaching Ryder Cup season.
But the ultimate distraction is coming. It's barreling towards the sports world like Brooks Barnhizer chasing a loose ball, promising fall days parked in front of a television (or two) with Gus Johnson's voice ringing through the house. Yes, college football is coming. It's time to get prepared.
"Week zero" is in just two weekends. The Northwestern Wildcats don't play that week, but their season is nearing nonetheless -- they'll kick off against the Tulane Green Wave on the road on August 30.
For head coach David Braun, the summer was spent recruiting future Wildcats and preparing this year's team for what he hopes will be a bounce-back season after a 4-8 campaign in 2024. A lot of that will hinge on having a significantly improved offense.
Here's a look at the three biggest storylines for the offense heading into the season.
Preston Stone
Is it a cop out to choose the quarterback as the most important storyline heading into a football season? Maybe. Is Preston Stone the most important person on Northwestern's roster? Yes. And it isn't particularly close.
The transfer signal caller from SMU is the latest QB to come to Northwestern with one season of eligibility remaining. Two years ago, Ben Bryant came over from Cincinnati and led the 'Cats to a bowl game. Last year, Mike Wright failed to yield the same results.
The 'Cats will go as far as Stone takes them, a player who racked up 3,197 and 28 touchdown passes for the Mustangs in 2023. Last year, he was replaced by Kevin Jennings who led the team to a College Football Playoff berth.
If Northwestern gets the 2023 version of Stone, then this offense is in business, and coordinator Zach Lujan has something to work with.
Year Two of Zach Lujan
Speaking of Lujan, the 'Cats need to get a higher return on investment this season.
When the young offensive mind came over from South Dakota State last season, he was lauded as a creative coordinator who could make the most of talented weapons. Instead, the Wildcats ended the season with the second-lowest points per game in the conference at 17.8.
In Lujan's defense, as established above, the quarterback situation was far from ideal. With Stone, though, a proven QB at a high level, it's time for Lujan to show what he can do.
Stone likely won't be as much of a threat running the football as Lausch was for the majority of last season, but he should be a stark improvement through the air. The question is -- will Lujan be able to help by scheming open his weapons.
Wide Reciever Depth
The weapons themselves, however, might be a problem. SDSU transfer Griffin Wilde is the wide receiver one, and he's the real deal. Wilde went for over 1,000 yards receiving last season, something no Northwestern receiver in recent seasons has really even sniffed.
It wouldn't be shocking to see his numbers suffer against higher level competition, but then again, his target share could be insane. There just aren't really any other known quantities in this wide receiver room.
This problem was exacerbated substantially this offseason when Calvin Johnson II decided to enter the transfer portal. Johnson figured to be in line for a significant target increase after paying his dues for four seasons coming off the bench.
Without Johnson, it will be up to unproven names like Frank Covey IV and Ricky Ahumaraeze. The 'Cats also have Stanford transfer Chase Farrell, but he's yet to play a college snap.
Ultimately, these three storylines are fairly intertwined. Stone's success depends on Lujan and his receivers. Lujan's success depends on his ability to maximize Stone with the weapons he has available. It will all be interesting to watch in the first game against Tulane.
This offense has potential. Make no mistake, there's a world in which it looks like a way better attack than the 2024 version. But that's far from a guarentee.