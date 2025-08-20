David Braun Provides Some Clarity on Plan for Linebacker Room
Northwestern's 2025 season is less than two weeks away, and the group of starters for the opener against Tulane is starting to take shape.
Today at a media availability, head coach David Braun spoke about the situation at linebacker. The position group is going to look different for the 'Cats than it has over the past couple of seasons.
In 2023, when Northwestern won a bowl game, the defense was anchored by Xander Mueller and Bryce Gallagher up the middle. Then, last year, Gallagher had graduated and Mueller took on the responsibility of being a defensive leader.
Now, Mueller has passed the torch, and a new group of linebackers is taking over. Mac Uihlein, unsurprisingly, will start. The fifth-year played alongside Mueller last season and finished with 85 total tackles and four TFLs.
The question before today was who would play beside him. Braun answered that question, naming Braydon Brus his starting Will linebacker.
"His explosiveness, his speed are things that really differentiate him as a Will linebacker. You can just tell that Braydon is becoming more comfortable. I don't think we made the decision, he did, just by his consistent performance," Braun said.
As for when the decision was official, Braun declined to give an exact timeline.
"I don't know if there was a specific date that decision was made, he's just continued to improve," Braun said.
Brus has three seasons in purple under his belt. In 2024, he played in all 12 games finished with 12 total tackles along with a TFL. This will be a big opportunity for him to step into a much larger role on the defensive and log extensive playing time.
Playing alongside Uihlein should help him get comfortable.
"I've been close with Mac [Uihlein] since my freshman year -- he's one of my roommates ... it's pretty cool to be out there with one of my best buddies," Brus said.
In addition to Brus and Uihlein, the 'Cats have Purdue transfer Yanni Karlaftis in the fold. Braun said he expects him to get time both on special teams and on defense, according to Northwestern Wildcats On SI reporter Gavin Dorsey.
Dorsey also reported on X that Braun could envision a role for Karlaftis as a Sam linebacker in certain situations dependent on what the opposing team is doing.
Getting good linebacker play has been crucial to this Northwestern team over the past couple of seasons. Braun is counting on Uihlein, Brus and Karlaftis to take up the mantle.