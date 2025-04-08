Former Northwestern LB Commits to ACC Program
On Sunday, On3's transfer portal reporter Pete Nakos projected former Northwestern linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. to go to NC State. Yesterday, Soares Jr. made it official, announcing his commitment on X.
The redshirt junior will head to his new school looking to build on his 2024 campaign with Northwestern. He finished the season with 20 total tackles, two TFLs and half a sack. Soares Jr.'s best numbers, however, came two seasons ago when he had 37 total tackles, four TFLs and two sacks.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has been with the program since 2012. He's presumably hoping for an improved defense this season after 2024's unit finished towards the bottom of the ACC in most categories. Soares Jr. has some eye-catching ability, and his eligibility after next season likely made him an attractive option for the Wolfpack.
In addition to playing for Doeren, Soares Jr. will likely benefit from working with new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot. Eliot was previously a linebackers coach in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.
In Evanston, Soares Jr. often jumped out as a young player with clear talent. His departure from the university was likely due to a perennially crowded depth chart that's kept him from a consistent starting role. His decision to go to NC State seems prudent given the strong program Doeren has built and Eliot's experience coaching linebackers at the next level.
Losing young talent is never a good thing, but Soares Jr.'s decision to leave the Big Ten is ideal for the Wildcats.