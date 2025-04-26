Former Northwestern Receiver in Portal Announces Commitment
On April 15, after having some time to assess his situation in spring ball, Northwestern receiver Calvin Johnson II elected to enter the portal. The decision came as somewhat of a surprise since he seemed in line for more targets in 2025 with the Wildcats.
Now, Johnson II has found his new home, officially announcing his commitment to Tulsa yesterday on X.
Johnson II never got much run in Evanston. Last season, his most productive year by far, he finished with 11 receptions for 121 yards. He only had 176 receiving yards in his career with the program.
But Johnson II stayed the course, and Northwestern's lack of depth in the receiver room seemed to indicate that he'd get a higher target share next season. After seeing his role in spring practice, he must have decided he wanted a better opportunity.
This could be for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Northwestern did bring in two transfer receivers in Griffin Wilde and Chase Farrell. Johnson II could have felt like they were going to infringe too much on his targets.
Additionally, returning wide receivers Frank Covey IV and Ricky Ahumaraeze could have played a role. Ahumaraeze specifically received a shout out from head coach David Braun at a recent media availability.
At Tulsa, Johnson II will play under new head coach Tre Lamb who is looking to turn the program around after a rough 2024. The Hurricane finished 3-9 on the season.
Having played four seasons with the 'Cats, even if he wasn't on the field all the time, Johnson II brings a wealth of power-conference experience to the program. That's the kind of player you're looking for if you're Lamb.
For Northwestern, Johnson II's exit was a surprise, but the program will have to hope others can carry the load. Transfer quarterback Preston Stone is going to need them to.