Northwestern Running Back Talks Decision to Return for Final Season
Northwestern running back and team captain Cam Porter could have decided to end his career in Evanston after the 2024 season. Nobody would have blamed him. After five seasons with the team, one of which he lost due to injury, Porter has already made his mark on the program as a player and a leader.
But No. 1 wasn't ready for his college career to end. Northwestern went 4-8 last season, failing to make a bowl appearance, and Porter isn't satisfied with that result.
"In 2024, last year, obviously it didn't go as planned.... That was a major reason why I wanted to come back. I decided that I didn't want to end my career on a sour note like that," Porter said in a video released by Northwestern Football on X.
At a media availability this weekend, Porter acknowledged that the decision was difficult. But he seemed confident in the route he chose.
"[I] kind of had a bad taste in my mouth from last year and didn't feel like I ended on the note that I wanted to end on. I had a long conversation with Coach Braun, and after that conversation I was ready to get lifting and ready to get working," Porter said.
Northwestern's first-string rusher was solid in 2024, but it wasn't quite the dominant season he was hoping for as an unquestioned starter. Porter finished with 501 yards rushing (down from 651 the year prior) and six touchdowns.
Heading into 2025, Northwestern is hoping second-year OC Zach Lujan's system will be better executed in year two. Porter is a massive part of that. Despite his wealth of experience in the Big Ten and at Northwestern, last year was his first season in a new offense too.
As important as Porter the player is to Northwestern's success, Porter the leader is also crucial. He's had a lot of time to build up those skills.
In 2021, as a sophomore, he had to deal with a season-ending injury just as he was starting to work his way up the depth chart. In the video posted by Northwestern Football, Porter said it was his first real experience being taken away from the game for a long period of time. Head coach David Braun said it's part of what's made Porter who he is today.
"I think Cam is a perfect example of adversity and that some of the things that you can go through can be turned into incredible catalysts to build you into who you're meant to be," Braun said.
Northwestern's captain is back in purple, and that's a very good thing for Wildcat fans everywhere. But not only is he back, he's motivated to show improvement as a player and as a team. That's even better.