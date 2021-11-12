Northwestern vs. No. 20 Wisconsin Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 11 Game

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Camp Randall Stadium; Madison, Wis.

For most of the game last weekend it looked like I was going to be right yet again in my prediction for Northwestern to lose and fail to cover the spread. However, a late touchdown brought them within five with the final score being 17-12, while the spread was Iowa -12.

This week they are overwhelming underdogs against the twentieth ranked Badgers, as they travel to Madison as nearly four touchdown underdogs in this 11 a.m. contest. Look no further than here for all the analysis you need on your betting options for the game against Wisconsin.

Betting Overview:

Spread:

To summarize the spread, it is how much the favorite is favored to win by. If a spread is -5, if the favored team wins by five or more they cover the spread. However if they win by four or less, or lose, the underdog covers the spread. As they say, good teams win but great teams cover.

Over/under:

The over/under, or as it is sometimes referred to as the total, is most often a bet regarding the total number of points. So if the over/under is 50 points, if the two teams combine for 51 points the over hit but if they combine for 49 the under hit. On the occasion the total is an exact 50, this is what is referred to as a push.

Moneyline:

The moneyline requires you to simply pick a winner straight up. If the moneyline is +155, a bet of $100 on that team would get you your $100 back and see you win $155 as well. For odds of -155, you would have to bet $155 just to win $100.

Northwestern at Wisconsin Analysis:

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Spread: Northwestern +24.5

This game could get real ugly, real fast. The Badgers boast the second best run game in the Big Ten, averaging 222.6 yards per game, while the Wildcats are far and away the worst against the run in the conference, giving up a whopping 224.6 yards per game on the ground. If, and that is a big if, the Northwestern defense steps up this game could be a close one. I just don't know if I see that happening and would not be surprised if the Badgers cover the spread with relative ease.

Moneyline: Northwestern +1,100 / Wisconsin -2,000

I may sound like a broken record at this point but do not touch the Northwestern moneyline in this game. A Northwestern moneyline bet in this one is more or less lost money. That being said, take this all with a grain of salt, as I am no expert and these are all merely my opinions. If you are feeling a little risky and want to put money down on this one for Northwestern and they win, you could get a good payout as a result.

Over/under: 40.5

Last week I hammered the under and I was easily right. That was probably the easiest one to bet on as Iowa and Northwestern combining for 40+ points felt like a long shot. This week, though, I would not be that surprised if this one is the opposite. While Northwestern does not have an explosive offense, they do have a defense that is easy to run on against the second best rushing attack in the Big Ten. It would not surprise me if Wisconsin covers the over themselves but they may get some help from Northwestern in doing so.

Last Week's Picks:

Northwestern managed last weekend to cover the spread in their 17-12 loss to the Hawkeyes. For most of the game it appeared that they would not be able to do so as the Iowa defense stifled the Northwestern offense. For this week, I don't think I see an outcome where Northwestern covers the spread. The Wisconsin offense, namely their rushing attack, should have no issue running all over the Wildcat defense in what should be an easy win.

Season to date: 3-6

This week's pick: Wisconsin wins and covers the spread.

