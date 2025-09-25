BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Thursday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is your ticket to an exciting $1,500 first bet for Thursday Night Football. In a crowded sportsbook promos landscape, BetMGM stands out as the Seattle Seahawks head to Arizona to face the Cardinals in a pivotal NFC West clash. Don’t miss the $1,500 first bet for new users.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 helps you bet on Thursday Night Football
To unlock the $1,500 first bet offer, use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when signing up. Place your first wager after depositing at least $10. If it does not win, you will get bonus bets equal to your stake. Bets of $50 or more receive five bonus bets (each worth 20% of the original wager), while bets under $50 receive a single bonus bet equal to the stake.
A few important BetMGM Sportsbook promotion terms help set expectations for new bettors:
- A minimum $10 deposit is required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bets of $50+ get five 20% bonus bets, under $50 gets one bonus bet (equal to stake).
- The bonus code SI1500 must be entered during registration.
- The offer is for first-time users only, one per household, and is available to individuals 21+ in eligible states.
With this bonus bet setup, you can wager confidently on your Thursday Night Football pick, knowing you receive bonus bets equal to your initial stake, up to $1,500, if your first bet does not hit.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Claim your Thursday Night Football BetMGM offer with these steps
- Register: Create your BetMGM account using the bonus code SI1500.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500.
- Receive bonus bets: Get bonus bets if your first bet does not win.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Want more details? Read our full BetMGM review for insights.
Existing user BetMGM promotions and boosts
Current users can access ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and exclusive offers for every Thursday Night Football showdown.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on TNF first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for TNF
Compare Thursday Night Football betting promos
After claiming this BetMGM welcome offer, you can score thousands more in bonus bets from the leading sportsbooks below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.