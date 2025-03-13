Northwestern Wildcats Land Graduate Transfer Defensive Tackle
A day after losing linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. to the transfer portal, the Wildcats filled the absence with a new defender.
Defensive tackle Miguel Jackson announced Wednesday that he would be joining Northwestern as a graduate transfer for the upcoming fall season. Jackson played the 2024 season at Utah State following three years at Charlotte.
Jackson played in the first four games of 2024 with the Aggies, logging three starts, but missed the rest of the season with an injury. In the shortened campaign, Jackson had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
With Charlotte, Jackson appeared in 27 games over three seasons, including 10 starts. From 2021 to 2023, the Gibsonia, Pennsylvania native totaled 58 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
At six feet tall and 290 pounds, Jackson will slot in on an experienced defensive interior that returns captain Carmine Bastone and Najee Story. He will provide depth to a group that ranked 37th in the NCAA in rushing defense in 2024. Defensive ends Anto Saka and Aidan Hubbard will also bring their experience back to the Wildcats' defense.
Jackson is the 11th transfer that Northwestern has added this offseason. The Wildcats began their spring practice session last week.
