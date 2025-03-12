How to Watch Northwestern vs. Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament
The 2025 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament is headed back to Indianapolis this year, taking place from March 12 to March 16. The winner will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament next week.
Northwestern (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) has made it to March Madness in each of the last two seasons, but after an injury-riddled year, the Wildcats likely only have one path to the 2025 Big Dance. The only way to truly ensure Northwestern will appear in its third consecutive NCAA Tournament is to win the Big Ten title this weekend.
The 'Cats will kick off the postseason tournament on Wednesday against No. 12 seed Minnesota (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten); tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on Peacock with Paul Burmeister (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst) and Nicole Auerbach (sideline) leading the broadcast. Fans can listen to the game on WGN Radio 720, where Dave Eanet (play-by-play) and Billy McKinney (analyst) will have the call.
Northwestern last played Minnesota on February 25, a 75-63 win for the Wildcats. The Big Ten's leading scorer, Nick Martinelli, dropped 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting and 3-of-5 from deep. Nineteen of those points came in the second half as no other Wildcats scored in double figures.
Minnesota will look to play through forward Dawson Garcia, who had 26 points and nine rebounds in the first matchup against NU. The Golden Gophers have lost four of their last five outings, the lone exception being a win over Nebraska.