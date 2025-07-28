Northwestern Wildcats Receive Incredible Prediction for 2025 Season
As the Northwestern Wildcats and head coach David Braun continue to prepare for the upcoming college football season, the program could be in store for a big season.
Pro Football Network's Bjorn Bergstorm recently made bold predictions for every Big Ten team prior to the 2025 season, claiming that a Preston Stone-led Wildcats' team reaches eight wins.
"The Northwestern Wildcats have struggled mightily at the QB position in recent years," Bergstorm wrote. "But in 2025, they have a real player in QB Preston Stone, who’s coming over after a season on the bench with the SMU Mustangs. However, he performed admirably well in 2023, when he tossed 28 touchdown passes as the starter. On the outside, he’ll have former South Dakota State WR Griffin Wilde as his top target after catching 71 passes for 1,154 yards and 12 touchdowns last season."
With the addition of Stone at quarterback, head coach David Braun and the Wildcats finally have stability at the position. The former SMU product had an intriguing run as the program's starting quarterback in 2023, throwing for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns during the stretch. Along with Stone, Northwestern returns the program's leading rusher from last season, Cam Porter. The longtime veteran finished with 501 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 126 attempts in 2024.
Bergstorm also mentioned that despite losing a couple defenders in the transfer portal this offseason, Stone could potentially elevate the rest of the roster this season.
"Although the defense took some hits in the transfer portal, and the Wildcats are coming off a four-win campaign, there’s optimism that solid quarterback play could lift the rest of the roster," Bergstorm wrote. "Eight wins are a real possibility for this team if it falls their way."
This year, Braun and the Wildcats are set to take on some of the best teams within the Big Ten Conference, including Oregon, Penn State, Michigan and Indiana. On top of the four big-time matchups, Northwestern will travel to both Nebraska and USC this season, making for a tough overall schedule in 2025.
Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage
MORE: Former Northwestern Lineman Inks Massive Contract with L.A. Chargers
MORE: Northwestern Offensive Weapon Talks Certainty at Quarterback Spot
MORE: Former Northwestern Star Earns Major NBA Recognition
MORE: Is Northwestern Wildcats QB Preston Stone Underrated in the Big Ten?