Tulane Names Starting Quarterback Against Northwestern
Saturday's season-opener between Tulane and Northwestern will feature a pair of graduate transfer quarterbacks under center.
Roughly three hours before kickoff, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the Green Wave had named BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff as the starting quarterback against the Wildcats. Retzlaff beat out former Northwestern and Iowa passer Brendan Sullivan, who suffered a leg injury during the position battle leading up to Week 1.
Sullivan, however, will be dressed and available to play against the Wildcats. Ball State transfer Kadin Semonza was also competing for the starting job in training camp and could be an option on Saturday.
Retzlaff was a late addition to the Green Wave roster after transferring from BYU in July. With the Cougars in 2024, Retzlaff totaled 3,364 yards and 26 touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions. BYU went 11-2, won the Alamo Bowl and finished the year as the No. 13 team in the AP Postseason Poll.
Prior to his time in Provo, Utah, Retzlaff played JUCO football at Golden West College and Riverside City College. He was the No. 1-ranked JUCO quarterback before transferring to BYU in 2023.
Retzlaff will face off against Northwestern passer Preston Stone, who came to Evanston as a graduate transfer from SMU this offseason. Similar to Retzlaff, Stone led his team to a 10-2 record during his last full season under center (2023).
Head coach David Braun said earlier in the week that the Wildcats had been preparing for Tulane to use multiple quarterbacks, as the Green Wave did not announce a starter until Saturday.
"We're obviously very familiar with [Sullivan], but still going back and studying his tape from last year and taking a look at BYU film and Ball State film, making sure we're familiar with the skillsets of every quarterback that's on the roster," Braun said on Monday. "All the guys, in evaluating the film, are well-rounded quarterbacks."
Northwestern hasn't begun a season 1-0 in two consecutive years since 2017 and 2018. The 'Cats defeated Miami (OH), 13-6, to kick off the 2024 season.
Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage
MORE: Northwestern Fans Are Pessimistic About 2025 College Football Season
MORE: Four Potential Breakout Candidates for Northwestern Football in 2025
MORE: Former Northwestern Speedster Added to Miami Dolphins Practice Squad
MORE: Northwestern Football Superlatives: MVPs, Record Predictions and More
MORE: Seven Northwestern Wildcats Make NFL Rosters After Cutdown Day