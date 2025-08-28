Four Potential Breakout Candidates for Northwestern Football in 2025
With a critical 2025 season upcoming for Northwestern football, David Braun's Wildcats need to show significant improvement after a lackluster 4-8 season.
The 'Cats bolstered their roster with an influx of experienced transfers, but graduate transfers are not the recipe for building a successful long-term program. Northwestern's youth must step up for the Wildcats to reestablish themselves as a developmental program and prove they can still compete with the best teams in the expanded Big Ten.
Here are four players who are poised to see a major role increase at Northwestern in 2025:
WR Ricky Ahumaraeze, Redshirt Sophomore
As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Ahumaraeze made his Wildcat debut in the opener against Miami (OH), but missed the remainder of the season due to injury. Despite having yet to log a single collegiate catch, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout projects to be Northwestern’s No. 2 or No. 3 receiver this fall, as Northwestern coaches have loved what they’ve seen from Ahumaraeze this offseason.
South Dakota State transfer Griffin Wilde is likely to get the lion’s share of NU’s targets after developing a strong connection with quarterback Preston Stone this summer. However, the Wildcats need more than one viable option in the passing game to improve from 2024’s dismal offensive showing. Ahumaraeze has the physical tools and the athleticism to become Stone’s top jump-ball threat, he just needs to stay healthy and take advantage of the opportunity.
OLB Braydon Brus, Redshirt Junior
Brus has taken the difficult road to becoming a starter for the Wildcats. The linebacker sat on the bench for several years behind longtime starters, but made an impact when given the chance in rotational defensive snaps and on special teams. Northwestern added a pair of transfer linebackers from Power Four schools this offseason (Purdue’s Yannis Karlaftis and Iowa State’s Jack Sadowsky V), but Brus beat out both in spring and summer camp to earn the starting WILL linebacker job for 2025.
Mac Uihlein will carry a heavy load as he looks to replace Xander Mueller at the MIKE, and Brus’ speed on the weak side should help relieve some of the burden for the Northwestern captain. Brus has a knack for forcing fumbles and he will attempt to bring that same aggressiveness to the Wildcats’ defense as a starter.
WR Frank Covey IV, Redshirt Sophomore
It’s paramount that Northwestern finds consistent receiver production outside of Wilde, putting Covey in the same boat as Ahumaraeze. Unlike the aforementioned pass-catcher, Covey has playing experience at the collegiate level, though Covey’s time on the field has also been limited by injury. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound receiver missed the entirety of the 2023 season with a ruptured spleen, then appeared in eight games last season as the Wildcats searched for a third receiver behind A.J. Henning and Bryce Kirtz.
Covey hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards with shaky play under center in 2024, and the redshirt sophomore could be in line for a breakout year as the Big Ten’s top cornerbacks attempt to cover Wilde. The unique combination of Ahumaraeze’s size and speed enables offensive coordinator Zach Lujan to play him in a variety of places on the field, and his positioning will likely determine the ways that Covey is used. During the offseason, a common alignment in practice featured Covey as Northwestern’s Z receiver with Ahumaraeze in the slot.
EDGE Michael Kilbane, Junior
Northwestern boasts quality depth along the defensive front. Edge rusher Anto Saka put on 15 pounds this offseason with the goal of becoming an every-down player, and fifth-year seniors Aidan Hubbard, Carmine Bastone and Najee Story round out a group that should have no trouble pressuring the quarterback this fall.
The Wildcats’ defensive line will rely on its ability to rotate through players and keep its athletes fresh, and Kilbane may be set up for a big year after the starters wear their opponents down. The former four-star recruit played in 20 games over his first two seasons, posting 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles-for-loss and 20 total tackles in 2024.