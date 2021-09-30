Week 5 Program Comparison: Northwestern at Nebraska

As the first week of official conference play inches closer, we're breaking down how the Wildcats stack up against the Nebraska Huskers in Saturday night's matchup.

At long last, Northwestern is heading to Lincoln, Nebraska this weekend for the true beginning of Big Ten play. The Wildcats will be taking the field against the Huskers at Memorial Stadium this Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff. In preparation for the B1G week (see what we did there?), we've put together a side-by-side comparison of the two programs to see what this contest may have in store.

Rank

Northwestern: N/A

Nebraska: N/A

Head Coach

Northwestern: Pat Fitzgerald, 16th season, 108-83 all-time, 5-5 vs. Nebraska.

Nebraska: Scott Frost, 6th season, 33-30 all-time, 1-2 vs. Northwestern.

2021 Record

Northwestern: 2-2 overall, 0-1 in Big Ten.

Nebraska: 2-3 overall, 0-2 in Big Ten.

Series Record

In the all-time series, Nebraska holds a 8-6 lead over the Wildcats. However, it will be the Huskers looking for revenge this year, as Northwestern won the 2020 matchup 21-13 in Evanston, therefore giving them the current win streak of one game. Notably, when playing in Lincoln, the Huskers hold a 4-3 record over Northwestern, so keep an eye out to see how the "home-field advantage" plays out this weekend.

In terms of other notes on the series history, the two B1G foes have split 10 meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, and several of the games have been incredibly close. Of the last five games played at Memorial Stadium, the largest margin of victory was by Northwestern in a 7-point victory in overtime in 2017. In both 2013 and 2019, the Huskers won on the final play of the game.

Last Week's Results

Northwestern: The Wildcats took down the Ohio Bobcats in a relatively dominant 35-6 win last Saturday, rushing for 373 yards in the victory with major contribution from Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, Evan Hull.

Nebraska: The Huskers are ready to turn their season around, starting this weekend with their Homecoming game, in which they hold a 82-23-4 record in those contests. Not to mention, Nebraska is looking to recover from last week's heartbreaker 23-20 loss in overtime against Michigan State.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 5 of College Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 4 Across the Big Ten

Evan Hull Named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter and Instagram

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Molly Keshin at @mollykesh22

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily