Northwestern Attacker Receives National Lacrosse Recognition
No. 3 Northwestern has now won five in a row, largely thanks to the contributions of Madison Taylor.
The junior attacker currently leads the NCAA in goals and points per game, having totaled 45 goals in eight games. Taylor, a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in 2024, appears to be the early frontrunner to win the award this season.
Taylor led the Wildcats (7-1) to their first Big Ten win over the weekend against Penn State, scoring six goals in the 16-7 victory. After being held off the board early, Taylor found the back of the net four times in the second quarter to give NU a 10-2 halftime lead.
The star attacker attempted just six shots against the Nittany Lions, but all of them resulted in Northwestern goals. Taylor also had three assists, as well as two ground balls, one caused turnover and three draw controls.
This week, Taylor earned multiple accolades for her performance against Penn State. She was named the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association's Player of the Week, sharing the national award with North Carolina's Ashley Humphrey.
Taylor also earned her third Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award this season, the only athlete with multiple OPOW wins this season.
Among the nine Big Ten women's lacrosse teams, Taylor leads the conference in goals, points and shots on goal, has the second-most shots and has the fifth-most assists.
Northwestern's 7-1 record will be tested by its upcoming schedule. The Wildcats' next four games are all against ranked teams, with No. 4 Maryland and No. 2 North Carolina coming to Evanston within the next week.