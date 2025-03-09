Northwestern Lacrosse Star Scores Career High in Blowout Win
Madison Taylor is one of the best players in the country and is currently having a historic season.
On Friday, Taylor logged her signature outing. The Northwestern attacker scored a career-high eight times in the team's 19-9 win at Marquette, bringing the Wildcats' win streak to four.
The junior had a hat trick by the end of the first period and six of Northwestern's 12 goals at the half. She added two more in the third quarter, giving her eight goals in just nine shots.
Taylor was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free position and made her presence felt all over the field, posting five ground balls, three caused turnovers and four draw controls. No. 25 is 17-for-24 so far this season on free position attempts.
Coming off a year in which she was a First-Team All-American and Tewaaraton Award finalist, Taylor has only gotten better as the Wildcats' first option. Taylor's 5.57 goals per game leads the nation and she's on pace to set a new NCAA single-season scoring record.
Taylor has been the main engine driving No. 3 Northwestern, accounting for nearly a third of the Wildcat goals this season. She is one of nine Northwestern players ever to score eight or more goals in a game.
Prior to the season, Taylor was named USA Lacrosse Magazine's Preseason Women's Lacrosse Player of the Year. She is currently on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, along with fellow Wildcats Niki Miles, Sam Smith, Delaney Sweitzer and Sammy White.