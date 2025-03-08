Northwestern Finishes Among Top Women's Golf Teams
In a tournament that featured some of the nation's top collegiate women's golf teams, Northwestern proved it belonged among the country's best.
The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Hilton Head, South Carolina, had 12 of the top 25 college teams, including six of the top 10. Northwestern was ranked No. 10 in the NCAA going into the event and finished tied for sixth. The top five finishing teams were all ranked, with only No. 22 LSU — which won the tournament — being previously ranked below NU.
It was LSU's second win at the Darius Rucker Invitational in three years.
The Wildcats had a score of 881, led by Lauren Nguyen. The senior tied for eighth by ending up +3, her fourth top 10 finish of the season. Sophomore Ashley Yun and freshman Elise Lee came shortly after at +8 and +9 to finish T26 and T29, respectively. Junior Dianna Lee (+12, T46) and freshman Hsin Tai Lin (+14, T56) rounded out the scoring for NU.
Host No. 5 South Carolina tied with LSU for the win. No. 2 Arkansas finished third, No. 9 Wake Forest was fourth and No. 8 Arizona State came in fifth. No. 7 Texas tied with the Wildcats for sixth.
