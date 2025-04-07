Northwestern Tennis Earns One Win During Rough Weekend
It was a difficult weekend on the hard courts for Northwestern tennis. The men's team suffered through two blowouts on the road against Michigan State on Friday and then Michigan on Saturday. The women's team did secure a 4-0 victory Sunday vs. Penn State, rebounding after a 4-0 loss to Ohio State on Friday.
Against the Nittany Lions, Northwestern won the doubles point with ease. Britany Lau and Mika Dagan Fruchtman won 6-4 over Jordina Cegarra and Patricia Grigoras, while Kiley Rabjohns and Erica Jessel dominated their match 6-2.
In singles, the Wildcats ran the table again, winning three matches before Penn State won any. The other three matches went unfinished.
Autumn Rabjohns was especially impressive in her singles match, dominating and shutting out Kate Zink 6-0, 6-0. The sophomore is Kiley's younger sister and hasn't lost a singles match since February. She was 102-7 in her high school career.
With the win over Penn State, the women's team moved to 11-11 overall and 5-6 in conference play. The Wildcats will head on the road next weekend to match up with Purdue on Saturday and Indiana on Sunday.
The men had a bad weekend any way you slice it as they secured just one point in both matchups combined, losing 6-1 and 4-0. That point came on Friday against the Spartans from junior Chad Miller, who took down David Saye 5-7, 6-2, 10-8.
Michigan was ranked No. 23 heading into the matchup, while Michigan State was No. 31. That's important context, but the losses were decisive. The men are now 11-13 overall and 3-6 in conference.
Northwestern's men's team will be back in action at home next weekend against Penn State and Ohio State on Friday and Sunday, respectively.