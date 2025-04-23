Northwestern Women's Golf Secures No. 2 Seed in NCAA Regional
More postseason play is on the horizon for Northwestern Women's Golf. Today, the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Committee offically set locations and seeding for the 72 teams participating in the regional round.
Northwestern received the No. 2 seed in Norman, Okla. where they will head on May 5 and play through May 7. This is the 15th straight appearance in the regional round for the 'Cats.
There are six separate locations for regional play, and 12 teams will travel to each site. In Norman, the No. 1 seed is Stanford out of the ACC. North Carolina, Michigan State and Duke follow Northwestern to round out the top five. Oklahoma, the home team, is ranked No. 6.
The Spartans are the only other Big Ten team in the region with Northwestern, but it was a strong season for the conference. Both Purdue and Oregon will be representing the B1G in different regions.
There is also an individual portion of the tournament that includes just six golfers per region. None of those in Norman are Northwestern athletes.
Northwestern enters competition coming off a fifth place team finish at the Big Ten Championships. Freshman Hsin Tai Lin stood out for the 'Cats, posting a total score of 214 and finishing tied for fifth.
After regionals, the top five finishers from each site will advance to the National Championships in Carlsbad, Calif. from May 16-21. As the No. 2 seed, Northwestern figures to have a decent shot to finish in that range and be one of the 30 teams still in contention. But it has to get solid results in Norman.