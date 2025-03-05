Wildcat Freshman Earns Big Ten Tennis Honors After 2-0 Weekend
As a freshman, Vincent Yang is already making an impact for Northwestern in the spring season.
On Saturday, the Wildcats took down Northern Kentucky, 6-1, and Marquette, 7-0 in a home doubleheader. Northwestern was aided by Yang, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Wednesday.
The honor was instituted by the Big Ten following the 2024 fall season, so in the relatively new history of the award, Yang is the first Wildcat to win.
The last Northwestern men's tennis player to be named to a weekly Big Ten honor was Presley Thieneman, who won Player of the Week on February 14, 2024.
Against Northern Kentucky, Yang won 6-3, 6-0 over the Norse's Arnau Puig Juanpere at No. 6 singles. Yang's win was the second to finish among singles matches and his three dropped games trailed only Felix Nordby, who won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Yang then teamed up with senior Max Bengtsson for a match against Marquette at No. 3 doubles. The Wildcats took down the Golden Eagles' team of Remi St. Laurent and TJ Ryerson to clinch the doubles point for Northwestern. NU later defeated Marquette in a clean sweep, 7-0.
Northwestern has won three consecutive matches leading into Big Ten play, which begins against No. 58 Wisconsin on Friday.
