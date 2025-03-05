Wildcat Defender's Career High Earns Her Big Ten Lacrosse Honors
During her career at Northwestern, Jane Hansen has been one of the most reliable Wildcat defenders.
Hansen is in her sixth year with the program — due to a COVID-19-shortened season and an injury that caused her to miss the entirety of the 2022 season — and has been a key cog for the Wildcats over the last three seasons. She appeared in all 22 games during Northwestern's 2023 National Championship season and all 21 games in 2024.
So far, Hansen is off to a great start in 2025 for the 5-1 Wildcats. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced Hansen was named the Big Ten Women's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.
On February 25 against No. 6 Syracuse, Hansen logged a career-high six caused turnovers and scooped up four ground balls. Hansen's efforts on the defensive end helped the No. 3 Wildcats take down the Orange, 12-8.
With 13 caused turnovers on the season, Hansen leads Northwestern and has the 10th-most in the NCAA. She's also third among Wildcats, having picked up 10 ground balls.
A Northwestern player has now won Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week, with senior Sammy White earning the accolade last week.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday at Marquette.
