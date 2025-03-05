Wildcats Daily

Wildcat Defender's Career High Earns Her Big Ten Lacrosse Honors

Northwestern has won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Gavin Dorsey

Northwestern defender Jane Hansen scores a goal against Canisius on Feb. 9, 2025.
Northwestern defender Jane Hansen scores a goal against Canisius on Feb. 9, 2025. / Photo by Ryan Kuttler/Northwestern Athletics.

During her career at Northwestern, Jane Hansen has been one of the most reliable Wildcat defenders.

Hansen is in her sixth year with the program — due to a COVID-19-shortened season and an injury that caused her to miss the entirety of the 2022 season — and has been a key cog for the Wildcats over the last three seasons. She appeared in all 22 games during Northwestern's 2023 National Championship season and all 21 games in 2024.

So far, Hansen is off to a great start in 2025 for the 5-1 Wildcats. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced Hansen was named the Big Ten Women's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week.

On February 25 against No. 6 Syracuse, Hansen logged a career-high six caused turnovers and scooped up four ground balls. Hansen's efforts on the defensive end helped the No. 3 Wildcats take down the Orange, 12-8.

With 13 caused turnovers on the season, Hansen leads Northwestern and has the 10th-most in the NCAA. She's also third among Wildcats, having picked up 10 ground balls.

A Northwestern player has now won Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week, with senior Sammy White earning the accolade last week.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday at Marquette.

Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage

MORE: Chris Collins Shrugs Off Missed Foul Call in Late Loss to UCLA

MORE: Three Northwestern Wildcats Receive Big Ten Basketball Honors

MORE: Northwestern Star Forward Wins Second Big Ten Basketball Honor

MORE: Northwestern Wildcats Swept by No. 17 Duke as Pitchers Struggle

MORE: Wildcat Pitcher Strikes Out 11 as Northwestern Takes Down Louisville

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/Olympic Sports