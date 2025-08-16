Northwestern WIldcats Offer 2026 Offensive Lineman From Georgia
For the most part, David Braun and Northwestern have started to turn the page on the 2026 recruiting cycle to begin work on the 2027 group. The 2026 class sits at 17 members and is ranked No. 60 in the country, according to 247Sports.
While the focus is beginning to shift, the 2026 recruiting cycle isn't closed for business. This week, the Wildcats made a new offer to a member of the class, extending one to three-star offensive lineman Fletcher Turk.
Turk announced the offer on Thursday via X.
According to Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher, Turk has put in a lot of work over the past year to get bigger. At Hebron Christian Academy in his home state of Georgia, he moved to offensive line a season ago at just 218 lbs.
On X yesterday, Vaccher said that the young blocker is now up to 280 lbs, and he still has time to keep putting on weight before his college career begins. Whether that will be in Evanston is very much up for debate, though.
In addition to his recent offer from the Wildcats, Turk has offers from Michigan State, Florida and Clemson. Those are difficult schools for the Wildcats to compete with for sure, but perhaps their biggest problem is his outstanding offers from Georgia and Georgia Tech.
It's a tall task to convince a kid from Georgia to not go play for the Bulldogs when he already has an offer. As a three-star, he likely wouldn't get playing time nearly as quickly as he would with Northwestern, but Goergia is a different caliber football program. That's just the reality of the situation.
According to 247Sports' composite ranking, Turk is the No. 78 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 97 player from Georgia. Overall, he's the No. 935 player nationally, so, ranking wise, he's within Northwestern's wheelhouse. It's just a matter of whether the 'Cats make an intriguing enough pitch to beat out a stable of other power conference horses.
There's a couple things that could work in Northwestern's favor. One, as always, is the academic benefit of coming to Northwestern. Secondly, though, if Turk were to visit, the 'Cats can host him at the lakefront stadium or at Wrigley Field. It doesn't get much better than that.
But perhaps their best pitch is past success developing linemen. Northwestern is becoming a bit of a "left-tackle-U" with guys like Rashawn Slater, Peter Skoronski and Caleb Tiernan all coming through Evanston in the past ten years.