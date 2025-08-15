How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats in NFL Preseason Week 2
Quarterback Trevor Siemian is once again battling to make an NFL roster. After going unsigned in free agency during the spring, the journeyman passer agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans on Monday. He will likely be competing with Brandon Allen for the Titans' backup quarterback job behind rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
The preseason is a prime opportunity for Siemian and many other former Northwestern Wildcats to make their case for their team's final 53-man rosters and practice squads. Several 'Cats took advantage of their snaps in Week 1 of the preseason, such as Colts defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, who logged a sack against the Ravens.
Here's how and when Wildcats fans can watch every former Northwestern athlete during Week 2 of the NFL preseason:
Friday, August 15
Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons
7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT
TV: NFL Network
Former 'Cats: Titans QB Trevor Siemian (NU 2010-14), Titans OL Blake Hance (NU 2014-18), Titans OL Peter Skoronski (NU 2020-22)
Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks
10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT
TV: NFL Network
Former 'Cats: Seahawks TE Marshall Lang (NU 2020-24), Seahawks RB Anthony Tyus III (NU 2021-23)
Saturday, August 16
Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions
1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Dolphins WR Malik Washington (NU 2019-22), Dolphins OL Josh Priebe (NU 2020-23), Dolphins WR A.J. Henning (NU 2023-24)
Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Packers DB Garnett Hollis Jr. (NU 2020-23), Colts DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (NU 2019-22)
Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT
TV: NFL Network
Former 'Cats: Browns DB Greg Newsome II (NU 2018-20), Browns DB Cam Mitchell (NU 2019-22)
Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys
7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Cowboys DL Earnest Brown IV (NU 2017-20)
Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams
7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Chargers OL Rashawn Slater (NU 2017-20)
*** Slater is expected to miss the entire 2025 NFL season with an injury to his patellar tendon.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Buccaneers LB Anthony Walker Jr. (NU 2013-16), Steelers DL Dean Lowry (NU 2012-15), Steelers WR Ben Skowronek (NU 2016-19), Steelers DL Eku Leota (NU 2018-20), Steelers RB Evan Hull (NU 2019-22)
*** Lowry is expected to miss the entire 2025 NFL season with an injury to his ACL.
Sunday, August 17
Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears
8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT
TV: FOX, FOX Deportes
Former 'Cats: Bears TE Thomas Gordon (NU 2019-24)