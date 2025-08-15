Wildcats Daily

How to Watch Northwestern Wildcats in NFL Preseason Week 2

Former 'Cats will battle against each other during the weekend's preseason matchups.

Gavin Dorsey

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (14) throws the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Quarterback Trevor Siemian is once again battling to make an NFL roster. After going unsigned in free agency during the spring, the journeyman passer agreed to a contract with the Tennessee Titans on Monday. He will likely be competing with Brandon Allen for the Titans' backup quarterback job behind rookie No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

The preseason is a prime opportunity for Siemian and many other former Northwestern Wildcats to make their case for their team's final 53-man rosters and practice squads. Several 'Cats took advantage of their snaps in Week 1 of the preseason, such as Colts defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, who logged a sack against the Ravens.

Here's how and when Wildcats fans can watch every former Northwestern athlete during Week 2 of the NFL preseason:

Friday, August 15

Tennessee Titans @ Atlanta Falcons
7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT
TV: NFL Network
Former 'Cats: Titans QB Trevor Siemian (NU 2010-14), Titans OL Blake Hance (NU 2014-18), Titans OL Peter Skoronski (NU 2020-22)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks
10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT
TV: NFL Network
Former 'Cats: Seahawks TE Marshall Lang (NU 2020-24), Seahawks RB Anthony Tyus III (NU 2021-23)

Saturday, August 16

Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions
1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Dolphins WR Malik Washington (NU 2019-22), Dolphins OL Josh Priebe (NU 2020-23), Dolphins WR A.J. Henning (NU 2023-24)

Green Bay Packers @ Indianapolis Colts
1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Packers DB Garnett Hollis Jr. (NU 2020-23), Colts DL Adetomiwa Adebawore (NU 2019-22)

Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT
TV: NFL Network
Former 'Cats: Browns DB Greg Newsome II (NU 2018-20), Browns DB Cam Mitchell (NU 2019-22)

Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys
7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Cowboys DL Earnest Brown IV (NU 2017-20)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams
7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Chargers OL Rashawn Slater (NU 2017-20)
*** Slater is expected to miss the entire 2025 NFL season with an injury to his patellar tendon.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
7:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. CT
TV: Local/NFL+ Subscription
Former 'Cats: Buccaneers LB Anthony Walker Jr. (NU 2013-16), Steelers DL Dean Lowry (NU 2012-15), Steelers WR Ben Skowronek (NU 2016-19), Steelers DL Eku Leota (NU 2018-20), Steelers RB Evan Hull (NU 2019-22)
*** Lowry is expected to miss the entire 2025 NFL season with an injury to his ACL.

Sunday, August 17

Buffalo Bills @ Chicago Bears
8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT
TV: FOX, FOX Deportes
Former 'Cats: Bears TE Thomas Gordon (NU 2019-24)

Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

