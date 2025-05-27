Northwestern Wildcats Set to Host Massive 2026 Offensive Lineman
The spring sports season has officially come to a close at Northwestern with Women's Lacrosse falling in the National Championship to North Carolina. But football recruiting is still very much ongoing.
Yesterday, 2026 offensive line prospect Rhett Gray announced on X that he will be visiting campus this upcoming weekend.
Gray does not currently have a star ranking on 247Sports, but he's intriguing for a couple of reasons.
Firstly, the Texas native is an enormous human being. As a high schooler, he's listed at 6-foot-8 and 290 lbs. That size would play in the Big Ten right now, but Gray also has more time in the gym before embarking on his college career.
Additionally, just because a player doesn't have a rating right now doesn't mean they can't receive one in the future, and Gray looks like a solid candidate. In addition to the size factor, he's listed as having interest from schools like Florida, Texas Tech and Arkansas on 247Sports. None (including Northwestern) have made an offer yet, but that's still an encouraging sign.
The next step after Gray's visit this weekend would be for Northwestern to extend an offer. If it chooses to, the 'Cats would be the first power-conference program to do so.
Adding an offensive lineman with a projectable frame always seems like a good idea. While there might be more proven options out there, Northwestern prides itself on its ability to develop players. The program and Gray will get to see if an offer makes sense for both sides this weekend.