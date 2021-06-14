Notre Dame Ties Up Series With Dominant 9-1 Victory Over Mississippi State

Notre Dame bounced back from its 9-8 game one loss with a dominating 9-1 victory over Mississippi State

Notre Dame's bats stayed hot and the defense got back on track as the Fighting Irish dominated Mississippi State 9-1 to send the regional into a winner-take-all game three matchup.

The Irish started fast, scoring two runs in the first thanks to a throwing error by the Bulldogs which plated two runs on a single by shortstop Zach Prajzner.

Neither team did much the next two innings, but the Irish broke the game open in the fourth inning. Another Mississippi State error allowed Carter Putz to score, and one batter later catcher David LaManna launched a hanging breaking ball over the wall in left center for a three-run homer that made it a 6-1 game.

That was all that starting pitcher Aidan Tyrell would need. Tyrell went 7 1/3 innings of one run ball while striking out a season high six batters. Tyrell allowed five hits and walked three but he was never truly threatened after the first.

Reliever Alex Rao went 1 2/3 innings to close things out.

LaMann'a three runs batted in led the Irish offense. Prajzner and Jack Brannigan both drove in a pair of runs, with Brannigan's coming in the sixth when he launched his first home run of the series.

Notre Dame and Mississippi State play game three tomorrow night at 7:00 PM. The game will be on ESPN2/ESPNU with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter