Hannah Hidalgo Opens Up About Caitlin Clark, Championship Dreams, and Her All-Time NBA Starting Five

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo is making her case to be national player of the year in 2024-25

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) celebrates scoring a three point shot during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 2 UConn at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) celebrates scoring a three point shot during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 8 Notre Dame and No. 2 UConn at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hannah Hidalgo is on a tear and making a major case to be the women's basketball player of the year for the 2024-25 season.

The sophomore guard leads the Fighting Irish with 25.9 points per game while also averaging four steals per night. Her 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game aren't too shabby, either.

The Fighting Irish star joined the Courtside Club with Rachel Annamarie DeMita recently and discussed a slew of things including national championship dreams, Caitlyn Clark, WNBA dreams, her all-time NBA starting five, and much more.

See some of the highlights as well as the full interview below.

Hannah Hidalgo on Final Four Potential

Hannah Hidalgo is congratulated by teammates after she leaves a game against SMU
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) checks out of a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about Notre Dame potentially being a Final Four team:

"It's not just to make the Final Four, it's to win the national championship"

Hannah Hidalgo on WNBA Dreams

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles celebrate a three against Californ
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) and guard Olivia Miles (5) celebrate a three point shot made by Hidalgo during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 21 California at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about if she's thought much recently about her WNBA dreams:

"Honestly, not too much. I really, I focus on the right here, right now, kind of focus on where my feet are at right now, just taking in the moment and not worrying about the future or the past, just being present with where I'm at."

Hannah Hidalgo's All-Time NBA Starting Five

NBA legend Allen Iverso
Dec 5, 2000; San Diego, CA; FILE PHOTO: Sixers player Allen Iverson brings the ball up the court. / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Network

LeBron James
Shaquille O'Neal
Allen Iverson
Stephon Curry
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hannah Hidalgo on Why She Chose Notre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo gets a high-five from head coach Niele Ivey during a gam
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, right, slaps hands with guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) during a NCAA women's basketball game between No. 3 Notre Dame and Wake Forest at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Charlotte Lewis. She's a member on the staff here, and I just, I remember her from my visit, even when I went home weeks later, I was like, 'It was this woman - she just had so much energy" but it really felt like a family.

"And even for Coach Ivey she was the biggest reason that I came here. She was consistent throughout the home recruitment process. She really made me feel welcome and wanted and at home and so that was the biggest thing."

Hannah Hidalgo on Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is announced for a basketball game in 202
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) is introduced during a Cy-Hawk Series NCAA women's basketball game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Caitlin (Clark) is a phenomenal player. I'm a big fan of hers, and so to be able to team up with her, who changed the game tremendously, how she is still changing the game."

Full Hannah Hidalgo Interview on Courtside Club

