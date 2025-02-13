Hannah Hidalgo Opens Up About Caitlin Clark, Championship Dreams, and Her All-Time NBA Starting Five
Hannah Hidalgo is on a tear and making a major case to be the women's basketball player of the year for the 2024-25 season.
The sophomore guard leads the Fighting Irish with 25.9 points per game while also averaging four steals per night. Her 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game aren't too shabby, either.
The Fighting Irish star joined the Courtside Club with Rachel Annamarie DeMita recently and discussed a slew of things including national championship dreams, Caitlyn Clark, WNBA dreams, her all-time NBA starting five, and much more.
See some of the highlights as well as the full interview below.
Hannah Hidalgo on Final Four Potential
When asked about Notre Dame potentially being a Final Four team:
"It's not just to make the Final Four, it's to win the national championship"
Hannah Hidalgo on WNBA Dreams
When asked about if she's thought much recently about her WNBA dreams:
"Honestly, not too much. I really, I focus on the right here, right now, kind of focus on where my feet are at right now, just taking in the moment and not worrying about the future or the past, just being present with where I'm at."
Hannah Hidalgo's All-Time NBA Starting Five
LeBron James
Shaquille O'Neal
Allen Iverson
Stephon Curry
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Hannah Hidalgo on Why She Chose Notre Dame
"Charlotte Lewis. She's a member on the staff here, and I just, I remember her from my visit, even when I went home weeks later, I was like, 'It was this woman - she just had so much energy" but it really felt like a family.
"And even for Coach Ivey she was the biggest reason that I came here. She was consistent throughout the home recruitment process. She really made me feel welcome and wanted and at home and so that was the biggest thing."
Hannah Hidalgo on Caitlin Clark
"Caitlin (Clark) is a phenomenal player. I'm a big fan of hers, and so to be able to team up with her, who changed the game tremendously, how she is still changing the game."