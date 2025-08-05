Former Notre Dame Basketball Player Kayla McBride Sets WNBA Record
If there's ever been a week where former Notre Dame Women's basketball players dominated the WNBA, this was it.
Skylar Diggins started it on Monday after recording her first career regular-season triple-double despite playing in only 22 minutes and 51 seconds of the game, which happens to be the least number of minutes played in a WNBA triple-double.
The very next day rookie Sonia Citron scored a career-high 28 points and Jackie Young recorded her first career triple-double.
And on Saturday, Kayla McBride became the first player in WNBA history to make eight three-pointers in a half without missing a single field goal attempt.
And if McBride played in the fourth quarter, she probably would have tied or even broke the WNBA record of nine three-pointers made in a game. Unfortunately for McBride's sake, Minnesota was up by over 40 points after the third quarter -- 43 to be exact -- and didn't play in the fourth quarter.
And to top it off, the Lynx 53-point margin of victory is the largest road win in WNBA history.
As for the largest margin of victory in a WNBA game, that title also belongs to the Minnesota Lynx. Back in 2017 Minnesota beat the Indiana Fever by 59 points.
Despite McBride's first-half performance, she didn't finish the game perfect from the field -- she missed two three-pointers in the third quarter -- and didn't break her career-high for points in a game. She dropped 38 against the Dallas Wings back in 2018 when she was on Las Vegas.
As for which former Notre Dame star accomplished the best feat this week, it's got to be McBride. Eight three-pointers in a game, let alone in a half is nuts, and to do it without missing a single shot, now that's just insane. I'm not so sure we'll see that for a while.