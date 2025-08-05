Former Notre Dame Basketball Player Kayla McBride Sets WNBA Record

The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Las Vegas Aces Aces 111-58 to mark the LARGEST ROAD WIN in WNBA history 👏



Kayla McBride led the way with 24 PTS, 5 REB, & 8 3PM (8-10 3P%). Jessica Shepard and Napheesa Collier also added in 18 PTS each in the win!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/HAuGtsD8wG