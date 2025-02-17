5 Notre Dame Connections as Michael Jordan Celebrates His 62nd Birthday
The greatest player to ever pick up a basketball turns 62 today. For people around my age or a little older, there may be more talented players that play the sport, but none will ever be better than Michael Jeffrey Jordan.
Jordan of course starred at North Carolina before being drafted third overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 NBA draft and changing the league forever.
His accomplishments are well known and his talents indisputable, but on his birthday we look at the handful of Notre Dame connections Jordan had during his playing days.
Michael Jordan Never Played Against Notre Dame
Michael Jordan accomplished many things in basketball but one thing he never did was beat Notre Dame. Then again, he never lost to Notre Dame either as the Tar Heels and Fighting Irish didn't meet in his three seasons in Chapel Hill.
Michael Jordan-Matt Doherty Connection
Jordan's college teammate Matt Doherty got into coaching following his basketball playing days, landing the Notre Dame head job in 1999. Doherty spent one season in South Bend before leaving for his alma mater as he spent three years with heading the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Michael Jordan-Bill Laimbeer Rivalry
Michael Jordan of course didn't get to the NBA and immediately start winning championships. The Bulls grew in his first handful of years and in both the 1989 and 1990 Eastern Conference Finals, the Bad Boys Pistons disposed of Jordan's Bulls, before Jordan and Chicago finally got the best in 1991.
Former Notre Dame big man Bill Laimbeer was of course the biggest and baddest of those Bad Boys Detroit teams.
Michael Jordan-Danny Ainge Rivalry
An early Jordan rival in the NBA was Danny Ainge. Ainge originally played for the Boston Celtics and witnessed Jordan's famous 63-point playoff game at Boston Garden up close as a rival. Ainge also played against Jordan in the 1993 NBA Finals as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
Notre Dame basketball fans remember Danny Ainge of course for being a rival of their own, breaking Fighting Irish hearts in the 1981 NCAA Tournament.
Michael Jordan-John Paxson Connection
The point guard on the Chicago Bulls teams that finally got past Detroit and won the NBA Championship in 1991 was former Notre Dame star John Paxson. Paxson was a member of the first three championship teams with the Bulls, nailing the championship clinching three-pointer to beat the Phoenix Suns in 1993.
Joe Kleine, 1998 Teammate of Michael Jordan
The 1998 Chicago Bulls remain the last Bulls team to win it all, doing so by beating the Utah Jazz in six games. A member of that team was Joe Kleine, who spent 15 years in the NBA after starring at Arkansas and being Jordan's teammate on the 1984 USA Olympic team that took home a gold medal.
So how does Notre Dame fit in?
Kleine spent his freshman year at Notre Dame in 1980-81 before transferring to Arkansas.