IB Nation Sports Talk: Can Mike Brey Correct What's Broken At Notre Dame

Notre Dame was expected to have a really good basketball team in 2022-23, but things have certainly not gone according to plan. The Fighting Irish are currently 9-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. Barring an unbelievable finish to the season it looks like Notre Dame won't be making it to the NCAA Tournament this season.

Considering how much experience Notre Dame returned this season, and the fact it landed an outstanding recruiting class, the season has been a huge disappointment. Irish Breakdown was joined by Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune to talk about where things stand, and they discuss a very important question, can head coach Mike Brey fix what's broken.

Following the information packed discussion with Noie about the hoops team we had a mailbag and a rapid fire.

Here are the topics of today's Rapid Fire:

*** We discussed the 2023 Notre Dame football schedule, which was released today. The focus being on the fact Notre Dame has two byes late in the season after starting off with eight straight games.

*** Bye or Sell: The 2018 Notre Dame basketball recruiting class was a success. For context, the class consisted of Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski, Prentiss Hubb, Robby Carmody and Chris Doherty. Cormac Ryan also was a part of the 2018 class, but he began his career at Stanford.

*** The guys rate their excitement for the USLF and XFL football seasons that begin in the winter and spring.

*** We hand out grades for the Notre Dame football offseason up to this point, which includes their 2023 recruiting class and transfer portal pick ups.

*** They discuss comments made by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers about MVPs, and former New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski's response about Super Bowls.

*** Buy or Sell: Sam Hartman as the 6th best odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter