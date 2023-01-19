Notre Dame Basketball Coach Mike Brey To Retire At The End Of The Season

According to Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune, Notre Dame head coach coach Mike Brey will retire at the end of the 2022-23 season. Noie is very well connected with the Irish program and reported this based on sources he has with knowledge of the situation.

Brey is a bit embattled right now as the Irish have woefully underachieved this season. Notre Dame is currently just 9-10, and just 1-7 in ACC play. The team came into the season with NCAA Tournament expectations but have clearly fallen short.

The majority of Brey's tenure has been quite good, and he'll retire as Notre Dame's all-time winningest coach. In his 23 seasons with Notre Dame, Brey has gone 481-269 while leading Notre Dame to the NCAA Tournament 13 times. That includes a pair of Elite 8 runs in 2014-15 and 2015-16, and a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2002-03 season.

Brey had 16 seasons with at least 20 wins, with his best season coming in that 2014-15 season. Notre Dame went 32-6 that season, beating Duke and North Carolina on its way to the ACC Tournament championship. The Irish beat Northeastern, Butler and Wichita State en route to an Elite 8 matchup against Kentucky, which the Wildcats won late in a 68-66 contest.

Last season the Irish went 24-11 and tied for second in the ACC at 15-5. Notre Dame beat Rutgers and Alabama in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Texas Tech in the round of 32.

Barring a miraculous turnaround this season, or an ACC Tournament title, Brey's last season in South Bend won't end in the NCAA Tournament.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter