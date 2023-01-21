Head basketball coach Mike Brey is stepping down after the end of his 23rd season at Notre Dame. We have comments from his Friday press conference and discussion. The full list of today's topics:

* How will you most remember Mike Brey for his time at Notre Dame?

* Brey said during his press conference that he will help Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick in selecting his successor. Do you think the outgoing head coach should participate in that selection process?

* Thoughts on a Michigan collective called "Champions Circle" launched something called the “One More Year Fund”. Its goal was to raise money to keep a small group of Michigan players in school instead of leaving for the NFL.

* Remember the fumble Sam Hubbard returned for a touchdown in the Bengals win over the Ravens last weekend? Next Gen Stats says a chip in the football showed Ravens QB Tyler Huntley was six-tenths of a yard from the goal line before he fumbled Sunday night. Should that technology be used to determine first downs and touchdowns during games?

* It's NFL Divisional Playoff round weekend. Will you miss Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games since they're now on ESPN and no longer with Fox?

* We pick the winners of the four playoff games.

* We give parlays for this weekend's playoff games.

