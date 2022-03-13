Notre Dame Makes NCAA Tournament, Will Face Rutgers In First Four Matchup

Notre Dame will face Rutgers in the NCAA Tournament, the program's first appearance in the tournament since 2016-17 season

Notre Dame has made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season after finishing the 2021-22 season with a 22-10 record. Notre Dame will face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12) in a First Four matchup. Both teams are 11 seeds in the West bracket.

The winner of the Notre Dame/Rutgers game will face 6-seed Alabama (19-13) in the first round.

Notre Dame finished the 22-10 and 15-5 in ACC play, but this was considered a down year in the conference, so the Irish were considered on the bubble despite finished third in the league. Notre Dame didn't help itself by losing to Virginia Tech 87-80 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

Rutgers finished fourth in the Big Ten this season with a 12-8 conference record. The Scarlet Knights also lost their first tournament matchup, dropping an 84-74 quarterfinal game to Iowa.

Gonzaga (26-3) is the top seed in the West bracket.

Notre Dame and Rutgers will tip off on Wednesday in Dayton at UD Arena.

