Notre Dame Falls On The Road To No. 22 North Carolina

Chapel Hill, N.C. - Notre Dame women’s basketball saw its six-game winning streak come to an end in Sunday’s 60-50 loss to North Carolina in Chapel Hill. The Fighting Irish (12-2, 3-1) suffered their first ACC loss of the season, while the Tar Heels (10-5, 1-3) snap a four-game losing streak.

Cold shooting doomed the Irish throughout the game. They hit just three of 17 shots overall and none of their five 3-point attempts in the first quarter to fall behind 7-0 early and 8 for 30 in the first half.

Junior guard Olivia Miles led the Fighting Irish with 15 points. The sophomore was 4 for 5 for 11 points in the first half, while the rest of the team was 4 for 25 for 14 first half points.

Junior guard Sonia Citron was the only other Notre Dame player in double figures with 13 on 4 for 11 shooting. She scored 11 of her points in the second half.

The only quarter Notre Dame outscored the Tar Heels was the second, when they had an 18-9 advantage after UNC led 13-7 at the end of the first period. The nine second quarter points marked UNC’s second single digit quarter of the season. Their first was Thursday vs Miami.

Notre Dame was held to single digits in both the first and third (9) periods.

Senior guard Dara Mabrey hit her only 3 with 4:54 to play in the first half to give the Irish their first lead of the game at 20-17. It was part of a 7-0 run in :59 second stretch and 13-2 run over a four- minute span. For the hottest shooting stretch of the game for Notre Dame.

Mabrey finished just 1 for 11 from behind the 3-point arc, while the Irish were a season-worst 2 for 22 in their first ACC loss of the season.

Notre Dame was down 39-35 going into the fourth quarter when Paulina Paris caught fire to keep North Carolina in the lead. The freshman hit a runner and a pair of 3s to boost the Tar Heel lead to 48-40 with 6:18 remaining. She scored their first 11 points of the quarter and ended with a game-high 16 points.

The Irish used a 14-2 fast break points advantage in the first half to ignite their offense, but they were only able to muster four more fast break points in the second half.

Veteran center Lauren Ebo posted a new career-high 19 rebounds in the game to help the Irish win the battle of the boards 42-24.

