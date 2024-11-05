Notre Dame Star Achieves ACC First in Season-Opening Blowout Victory
The Notre Dame women's basketball team has expectations to play deep into March this season and opened up the 2024-25 year with a blowout victory over Mercyhurst.
Notre Dame jumped out to an early lead in South Bend on Monday night, cruising to a 7-0 lead to start and 30-8 lead under nine minutes into the contest.
Notre Dame suffered some injuries in the preseason and played with a short bench so only seven players saw the floor in what wound up being a 106-61 victory over Mercyhurst. Pitt-transfer Liatu King led the way with 24 points but it was a star guard who returned to the Notre Dame lineup for the first time in over a year that set a little bit of ACC history.
Olivia Miles missed all of last season after suffering a knee injury in the 2022-23 campaign but wasted no time making a splash in her first game back in blue and gold.
Miles added 20 points herself but also dished out 10 assists and pulled in 10 rebounds. The triple-double was the fourth of Miles career as she became the first player in ACC history to record a triple-double in three different seasons.
Notre Dame will return to action next Sunday when it travels to West Lafayette to take on Purdue. The Irish look to move to 2-0 against a Boilermakers team that they beat 76-39 in South Bend last season.