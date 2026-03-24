If you thought Notre Dame basketball had a rough regular season then buckle up.



The next few days could be even shakier as names have begun to enter the transfer portal, and it's not out of question that Notre Dame won't soon be looking for a new head coach, either. More on that at the bottom.

Two players made that decision on Tuesday, as Garrett Sundra and Sir Mohammed both entered their names in the portal.



Neither hurt a ton in terms of production, but the fear is that more losses via the portal will be coming.

Garrett Sundra's Stats at Notre Dame

Sundra played in all 31 games this past season, starting 16 while averaging a hair short of 18 minutes per contest.



He averaged 3.5 points per game this season while also hauling in 98 rebounds, the fourth-most on the team.

Sundra came to Notre Dame as a four-star prospect out of Virginia. The 6-11 forward will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

What Notre Dame Loses in Sir Mohammed

Mohammed has dealt with injuries early in his college career, starting only one game this past season and playing in 18 total.



When he did play for the Irish, he was a bit of a help in scoring as his 5.7 points per game were the sixth-most on the roster.

NEWS: Notre Dame sophomore Sir Mohammed plans to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Former top-100 recruit averaged 5.7 points this season for the Fighting Irish. pic.twitter.com/Clx2eGAKUW — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 24, 2026

Injuries certainly played a factor, but Mohammed was never able to live up to his top 50 recruiting ranking out of high school while at Notre Dame.



He'll have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Micah Shrewsberry to Butler Reportedly Has Legs

Last week I wrote about how Butler could be a great landing spot for current Notre Dame head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry.



Things haven't gone like anyone has wanted at Notre Dame, and going back to a place he spent years at as an assistant coach could be more his cup of tea.

Well, it turns out there is at least a little smoke to that.



The Indy Star reported on who remains in the Butler head coaching search on Monday night, and Shrewsberry is certainly garnering interest.

Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry is another coach getting serious consideration for Butler's head coaching position according to a source. One complicating factor in hiring Shrewsberry is the buyout that would have to be negotiated between Butler and Notre Dame. In 2023, Jeff Goodmanreported Shrewsberry signed a seven-year deal with Notre Dame at “well more than $4 million annually."

The report states that Butler wants to announce its head coach by the middle to end of the week. If it ends up being Shrewsberry then you can bet that an entire slew of Notre Dame players will follow him into the portal, and that things may have to get worse in South Bend for a bit before they can get better as a result.