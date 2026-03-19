We haven't even started the Round of 64, of the first actual round of the NCAA Tournament, and things have already started poorly for the ACC, which in turn, means a bad season for Notre Dame is looking even less impressive.

The First Four was played the last two nights in Dayton, and the ACC took it on the chin both nights.



On Tuesday night, Texas got by NC State in an 11 vs. 11 matchup, with the Longhorns hitting a game-winning shot with just over a second to play.



On Wednesday night, things got worse for the ACC. SMU battled Miami (OH) in the second 11 vs. 11 game, and Miami (OH) pulled away late, winning 89-79.

Notre Dame's Brutal ACC Season

Notre Dame was seconds, and a horrific call, away from starting the conference slate 2-0 at California back on January 2.



Instead, Cal completed a comeback and Notre Dame didn't spend a second above .500 in the ACC the rest of the way.



It would lose five games in a row in total to fall to 1-5 in conference, before getting a victory over Boston College on January 24.



Notre Dame would win just twice more on the year, beating Georgia Tech and surprising NC State in South Bend on February 28 to finish the year 13-18 overall, and just 4-14 in ACC play.

ACC is Anything But Special These Days

For someone who grew up with Duke and North Carolina being at elite levels but Maryland, Syracuse, Louisville, and Wake Forest regularly competing for spots in the Final Four, the current state of the ACC is just sad.



Sure, Virginia has emerged as a national power over the last decade, but top-to-bottom the conference has undeniably taken a hit.

Yes, Cinderella's happen in March Madness and that's what makes the tournament great, but if we're being honest, it's Duke or bust for the ACC this March.



And that's pretty much become the norm.

Wishful Thinking for Notre Dame Basketball That'll Never Come True

With where Notre Dame basketball is currently at, being unable to compete in the regressed ACC, I can't help but think about how much better it fits in another basketball conference out there.



Now, it'll never happen because of contracts and the impact it has on football, but does anyone else long for the days of Notre Dame playing basketball in the Big East?

A conference with Seton Hall, St. John's, Villanova, DePaul, Marquette, Georgetown, Providence just feels so much more like Notre Dame hoops than the ACC.



Then again, so does winning more than 13 games a year.