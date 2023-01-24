Dara Mabrey Announces Season-Ending Knee Injury

Everything ends at some point. Dara Mabrey’s college basketball career has ended too soon. Monday night, the Notre Dame women’s basketball player announced on Twitter that she will no longer be able to play due to an ACL injury to her right knee.

"On Sunday against UVA, I suffered an ACL injury that will end my final season at Notre Dame,” Mabrey wrote. “While it certainly is not the way that I wanted to go out, I am confident that everything happens for a reason. I know I will find peace with my situation as I recover in the coming months.

"Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and the medical staff for everything they have done since yesterday,” Mabrey continued. “The endless love, support and prayers I’ve received over the last day are a testament to how special this community is. The last three years at Notre Dame have been filled with so many ups and downs, but I wouldn’t trade the memories for anything. I am so grateful for my time in a Notre Dame uniform, and I can honestly say I poured my heart and soul into this program. With that being said, while my time on the court might be done, I’m ready to continue to lead my team from the sideline. This team is special, and I can’t wait to see what we can do.”

Mabrey’s career ended one minute and 59 seconds into her 135th consecutive start. She had stolen a ball and was racing toward the basket at the other end of the floor when she was fouled and went to the floor. She immediately grabbed her knee and shrieked with pain.

The 5-7 graduate student is the third of the Mabrey sisters to attend Notre Dame. Her oldest sister, Michaela, is currently a member of Niele Ivey’s coaching staff. Marina Mabrey graduated in 2019 after helping the 2018 team win a national championship.

Dara is known to her team as the “heart and soul” of the 16-2 Fighting Irish. She played the first two years of her career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Notre Dame in 2020. She hit 301 3-pointers in her 135 career games, which ranks 8th among active Division One players.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter