Notre Dame Women's Basketball Holds At No. 7 In This Week's AP Poll

Notre Dame women’s basketball remains No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press basketball poll. The Fighting Irish (14-2, 4-1 ACC) won two games this past week against Atlantic Coast Conference foes.

For the first time this season, there is movement at the No. 2 spot in the poll. South Carolina (18-0) remains No. 1 for the 30th consecutive week, but Stanford (17-2), who had been No. 2 all season, falls out of that position and down to No. 4 this week after being upset on Sunday USC. It marks the Trojans’ first win over the Cardinal since 2014. Stanford’s only other loss this season is to South Carolina.

Ohio State (18-0) picked up a pair of wins last week and move into the No. 2 spot. LSU (18-0) moves up two spots to No. 3, UConn (15-2) is No. 5 and Indiana (16-1) is one spot ahead of Notre Dame at No. 6.

Utah (15-1), UCLA (15-3) and Iowa (14-4) round out the top 10. Maryland (14-4), which handed Notre Dame its first loss of the season in early December, checks in at No. 11.

The other ACC teams in this week’s poll are No. 12 Virginia Tech (14-3), No. 13 Duke (16-1), No. 17 North Carolina (12-5), and No. 20 North Carolina State (13-5). Duke has won 11 consecutive games since losing to UConn.

Notre Dame picked up a pair of wins last week. The Irish beat Wake Forest 86-47 at home last Thursday and then won 72-56 at Syracuse on Sunday. The Fighting Irish are at Clemson this Thursday night and host Virginia next Sunday afternoon.

