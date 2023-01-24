Notre Dame Women's Basketball Is No. 7 In Weekly Coaches Poll

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team remains ranked No. 7 in this week’s Coaches Poll. The Fighting Irish improved to 16-1 overall and 7-1 in the ACC after winning a pair of games last week.

Defending national champion South Carolina (20-0) won twice last week and continues to hold the top spot in the poll. There is movement in the poll behind the Gamecocks though.

Ohio State (19-1) had just move to No. 2 last week, but the Buckeyes suffered their first loss of the season at home to Iowa on Monday night. The loss drops OSU to No. 5, while Stanford (19-2) moves back up to No. 2, LSU (20-0) is up one spot to No. 3 and UConn (18-2) bumps up one spot as well to No. 4.

Indiana (18-1) holds one spot ahead of Notre Dame at No. 6. Iowa (16-4) moves up a spot to No. 8 after its win over Ohio State, dropping Utah (17-2) down one to No. 9. Virginia Tech (16-3) remains No. 10 this week.

South Carolina again received the maximum 800 points, including all 32 first place votes, this week. Stanford picked up 741 points, LSU received 729, UConn got 689, Ohio State received 684, Indiana has 660, and Notre Dame tallied 603 points.

The ACC has three other teams in this week’s top 25, with Duke (17-2) at No. 16, North Carolina State (15-5) is No. 18 and North Carolina (14-5) is No. 19. Florida State is the only other ACC team to receive votes this week.

Notre Dame’s two loss are to No. 11 Maryland and No. 18 North Carolina. The Irish have wins over No. 4 UConn and No. 10 Virginia Tech. They host Florida State this Thursday night and travel to No. 16 NC State this Sunday.

