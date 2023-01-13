Maddy Westbeld Leads Notre Dame To 86-47 Romp Of Wake Forest

Coming off its worst offensive performance of the season in Sunday’s loss at North Carolina, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team had something to prove on Thursday night against Wake Forest. The Fighting Irish response was a resounding 86-47 dismantling of the No. 3 scoring defense in the ACC and No. 25 in the nation.

Notre Dame (13-2, 4-1 ACC) shrugged off Sunday’s 16 for 57 (28%) shooting day in the loss to the Tar Heels by going 19 for 32 (59%) in the first half alone and finished the game shooting at a robust 32 for 59 (54%) while scoring the most points the Demon Deacons (11-7, 2-5) have surrendered this season.

Maddy Westbeld, who scored four points against UNC on Sunday, matched her career-high with 25 points on 10 for 15 shooting overall, including a pair of 3-pointers. She had scored just 10 combined points in her last two games.

Westbeld hit three of her first four shots to score six points in the first 6:30 of the game. The junior forward went to the free throw line with 15.8 seconds to go in the first quarter. She hit her first free throw but missed the second, but the Irish grabbed the rebound and Westbeld hit a 3 from the top of the key just before the first quarter buzzer to give her 10 points and the Irish a 21-8 lead.

Westbeld led all scorers with 19 points in the first half. Her 25 points matches her career best scoring effort that came nearly two years to the day (Jan. 14, 2021) against the same Wake Forest team.

Midseason enrollee Cassandre Prosper reached double figures for the first time in her four games in a Notre Dame uniform by scoring 12 points. Ten of them came in a second half that saw her hit a pair of 3-pointers and go 3 for 7 overall from the field.

Olivia Miles reached double figures for the 14th time in 15 games by netting 13, while forward Lauren Ebo had an efficient 3 for 4 day from the field as well as hitting all four of her free throw attempts to net 10 points.

