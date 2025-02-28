Irish Breakdown

A Shift in Notre Dame Women's Basketball's NCAA Tournament Outlook in Latest Bracketology

Notre Dame remains a one seed but the projected region has changed

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 17, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sonia Citron (11) reaches for the ball as Duke Blue Devils guard Ashlon Jackson (3) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Notre Dame's loss on Sunday at North Carolina State kept the Fighting Irish from a perfect ACC regular season, but didn't knock them from a one-seed in the latest Bracketology on ESPN.

Charlie Creme puts together the latest mock NCAA Tournament weekly and in his latest edition, has Notre Dame remaining a No. 1 seed but switching regions.

Most recently Creme had put Notre Dame as the No. 1 seed in the Region 3 Birmingham bracket where longtime Fighting Irish rival UConn is the two-seed. That changed in Creme's latest bracket.

Notre Dame's Newest NCAA Tournament Projection

In Creme's latest Bracketology he has Notre Dame moving to the Region 4 Spokane bracket. Instead of UConn being the No. 2 seed in that region, Creme currently has that belonging to USC.

Farliegh Dickinson would be Notre Dame's first round opponent while the winner would get the winner of the No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Oregon contest.

Notre Dame's first of two remaining regular season games before the ACC Tournament comes Thursday night when the Fighting Irish play host to Florida State.

Nick Shepkowski
