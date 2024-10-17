Irish Breakdown

Major ACC Coaching Shakeup Just Before Basketball Season Tips Off

A former national championship winning basketball coach is stepping down

Apr 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett celebrates with fans after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 men's Final Four at US Bank Stadium.
Apr 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett celebrates with fans after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 men's Final Four at US Bank Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In shocking news Thursday, just weeks before the college basketball season is set to tip-off, a former national championship winning head coach is leaving his post in the ACC.

Tony Bennett, who led Virginia to the 2019 national championship and has had the program as a tournament regular, is stepping down immediately according to multiple reports that have since been confirmed by the school.

Bennett's Virginia teams made the NCAA Tournament 10 times in 15 seasons as head coach (2020 included despite an NCAA Tournament not being played due to Covid).

Virginia had a significant upper hand against Notre Dame during Bennett's time in Charlottesville with the Cavaliers winning 13 of 16 meetings against the Fighting Irish.

The college basketball world reacted to the news on social media Thursday afternoon.

College Basketball Legend, Rick Pitino

College Basketball Analyst John Fanta

NCAA March Madness X Account

John Goodman on Bennett's Stunning Retirement

Jeff Borzello, College Basketball Reporter

College Basketball Analyst, Jon Rothstein

John Fanta Looks Back at Bennett's Impressive Run

Micah Shrewsberry reacts to landing Notre Dame's top rated recruit in decades

