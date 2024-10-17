Major ACC Coaching Shakeup Just Before Basketball Season Tips Off
In shocking news Thursday, just weeks before the college basketball season is set to tip-off, a former national championship winning head coach is leaving his post in the ACC.
Tony Bennett, who led Virginia to the 2019 national championship and has had the program as a tournament regular, is stepping down immediately according to multiple reports that have since been confirmed by the school.
Bennett's Virginia teams made the NCAA Tournament 10 times in 15 seasons as head coach (2020 included despite an NCAA Tournament not being played due to Covid).
Virginia had a significant upper hand against Notre Dame during Bennett's time in Charlottesville with the Cavaliers winning 13 of 16 meetings against the Fighting Irish.
The college basketball world reacted to the news on social media Thursday afternoon.