Notre Dame Basketball: Micah Shrewsberry is on Fire on Recruiting Trail
Notre Dame head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry can not be stopped right now on the recruiting trail. The second year head coach had an up-and-down season in his first year in South Bend with a depleted roster, but he is looking to change that in a big way with the 2025 recruiting class.
In just the last week, Shrewsberry has landed three top 115 players according to 247Sports, not even to mention the commitment of Tommy Ahneman Monday, who is a rising four-star. That is a staggering statistic and one that Notre Dame hoops fans have not been accustomed in the past.
Former Irish head coach Mike Brey was a unique recruiter, opting to take guys he could mold and develop rather than going after the 'big fish' stars. Shrewsberry is taking the time to do both and it will likely pay off on the court as soon as this upcoming season for Notre Dame.
Shrewsberry has the personality and charisma that young recruits and young people in general take to in a big way and it is showing its dividends.
As mentioned, 2023 was a 'down' year for Notre Dame as Shrewsberry picked up the pieces from the depleted roster left behind after Brey's departure. The Irish head coach needed the time to implement his system and figure out exactly what he had still with the players on his roster, as well as some key additions he made in the portal.
Year two should be better, as Notre Dame returns a young team that should be exciting to watch. Star point guard Marcus Burton returns to lead the line, along with exciting youngsters Braeden Shrewsberry and freshman Sir Mohammed.
Notre Dame also added key portal pieces in Nikita Konstantynovskyi and Matt Allocco, both of which will be relied on as we get into the season here shortly.
