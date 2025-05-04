Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Star Sonia Citron Shines in WNBA Debut

Former Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron scored 15 points in her WNBA preseason debut with the Washington Mystics on Saturday.

Jared Shlensky

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Sonia Citron poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number three overall pick to the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Sonia Citron poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number three overall pick to the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you expected the big lights to get to former Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron in her WNBA preseason debut, well, guess again.

The third overall pick by the Washington Mystics in this year's draft started and scored 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting in 22 minutes on Saturday against the Indiana Fever.

The only thing that didn't go Citron's way was that the Mystics fell to Indiana Fever, 79-74. Some were surprised when Citron was taken by the Mystics with the third overall pick, but the former Fighting Irish All-American is slowly putting those doubters to rest.

Citron knocked down a pair of open 3-pointers, converted a couple of contested layups, ran the floor well in transition and didn't get pushed around on defense against grown women with more size, strength and experience than her.

The former four-year starter at Notre Dame also grabbed four rebounds, dished out a couple of assists and recorded a steal and a block shot. Citron was viewed as a true two-way player coming out of college, and she showed that on Saturday.

Citron has a long way to go still to establish herself as a WNBA starter still, but this was a big test -- yes, even though it's the preseason -- for the rookie.

Going from the college game to the pro game is drastically different, no matter what level it is or even the sport. The Mystics next preseason game is Wednesday vs. the Atlanta Dream.

feed

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster

Home/Basketball