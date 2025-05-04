Notre Dame Star Sonia Citron Shines in WNBA Debut
If you expected the big lights to get to former Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron in her WNBA preseason debut, well, guess again.
The third overall pick by the Washington Mystics in this year's draft started and scored 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting in 22 minutes on Saturday against the Indiana Fever.
The only thing that didn't go Citron's way was that the Mystics fell to Indiana Fever, 79-74. Some were surprised when Citron was taken by the Mystics with the third overall pick, but the former Fighting Irish All-American is slowly putting those doubters to rest.
Citron knocked down a pair of open 3-pointers, converted a couple of contested layups, ran the floor well in transition and didn't get pushed around on defense against grown women with more size, strength and experience than her.
The former four-year starter at Notre Dame also grabbed four rebounds, dished out a couple of assists and recorded a steal and a block shot. Citron was viewed as a true two-way player coming out of college, and she showed that on Saturday.
Citron has a long way to go still to establish herself as a WNBA starter still, but this was a big test -- yes, even though it's the preseason -- for the rookie.
Going from the college game to the pro game is drastically different, no matter what level it is or even the sport. The Mystics next preseason game is Wednesday vs. the Atlanta Dream.