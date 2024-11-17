Irish Breakdown

Calls for Brian Kelly’s Job Grow Louder After LSU’s Latest Loss

LSU's latest loss has more calling for the former Notre Dame head coach's job

Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Nov 16, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another week and another awful loss for former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly at LSU.

The all-time wins leader as a head coach in Notre Dame football history left South Bend for LSU following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season and in year three under his direction things aren't going well in Baton Rouge.

Kelly and LSU fell Saturday, 27-16 at Florida and are now 6-4 overall in what has been a very disappointing season on the Bayou.

As you'd expect, social media didn't take it easy again on Kelly following the loss this week. However, calls for Kelly's job at LSU certainly got louder after the latest defeat. Check it out below.

Official University of Florida Football Twitter Account Roasts Brian Kelly

Make LSU Fun Again - Fire Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly's Seat Should be Blazing Hot

Notre Dame's Ceiling No Longer Holding Kelly Back

Hide That Water Bottle from Brian Kelly in Postgame

Brian Kelly Getting $10 Million to Do What, Exactly?

Brian Kelly Again Doing Less with More

Notre Dame Improved with Kelly's Departure

How Much Steam Did It Really Have, Though?

Barstool Sports Rips Brian Kelly via Ed Orgeron

Notre Dame Fans Continue to Enjoy Brian Kelly's Struggles at LSU

How Hot is Brian Kelly's Seat at LSU?

Frank The Tank Lights Up Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly Meets The Office

Things Appear to be Going Great at LSU

Jeff Speaks for all on Brian Kelly

Maybe Even Four People Think This About Brian Kelly

Thanks, LSU!

America Wins Again Tonight

All Streaks are Meant to End?

Brian Kelly Still Yet to Win All His Games...

