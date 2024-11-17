Calls for Brian Kelly’s Job Grow Louder After LSU’s Latest Loss
LSU's latest loss has more calling for the former Notre Dame head coach's job
In this story:
Another week and another awful loss for former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly at LSU.
The all-time wins leader as a head coach in Notre Dame football history left South Bend for LSU following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season and in year three under his direction things aren't going well in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and LSU fell Saturday, 27-16 at Florida and are now 6-4 overall in what has been a very disappointing season on the Bayou.
As you'd expect, social media didn't take it easy again on Kelly following the loss this week. However, calls for Kelly's job at LSU certainly got louder after the latest defeat. Check it out below.
Official University of Florida Football Twitter Account Roasts Brian Kelly
Make LSU Fun Again - Fire Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly's Seat Should be Blazing Hot
Notre Dame's Ceiling No Longer Holding Kelly Back
Hide That Water Bottle from Brian Kelly in Postgame
Brian Kelly Getting $10 Million to Do What, Exactly?
Brian Kelly Again Doing Less with More
Notre Dame Improved with Kelly's Departure
How Much Steam Did It Really Have, Though?
Barstool Sports Rips Brian Kelly via Ed Orgeron
Notre Dame Fans Continue to Enjoy Brian Kelly's Struggles at LSU
How Hot is Brian Kelly's Seat at LSU?
Frank The Tank Lights Up Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly Meets The Office
Things Appear to be Going Great at LSU
Jeff Speaks for all on Brian Kelly
Maybe Even Four People Think This About Brian Kelly
Thanks, LSU!
America Wins Again Tonight
All Streaks are Meant to End?
Brian Kelly Still Yet to Win All His Games...
