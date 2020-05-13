IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Quarterback Play A Championship Stumbling Block

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only

Bryan Driskell

It has been over 25 years since Notre Dame was truly one of the nation’s elite programs, the kind of program that can go toe to toe with anyone, and can compete for a national title in any season.

Head coach Brian Kelly and his coaching staff have gotten Notre Dame as close to that stage as it has been since Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz’s glory days (1988-93). While Notre Dame is closer, the Irish are still a middle of the pack tier two program.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join SI+ Today
Join now and gain full access to SPORTS ILLUSTRATED + including:
  • Notre Dame Analysis and In-Depth Recruiting Coverage
  • Exclusive Access to the IrishBreakdown Premium Community
  • Award-Winning Magazine SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments (1)

Champions Lounge+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The mailbag podcast

Mikej82

SIAP: Jaydon Thomas

USAF40ND

Miscellaneous questions of i

DoubleDomer

OT: My wife update

KevinPS

Happy Birthday Bry!!!!!

GoldenDomer73

Shipley to Clemson?

USAF40ND

Grad Transfer Question

IrishGlory

by

Bryan Driskell

New staff

DaveyJ

Friday's Podcast

GoldenDomer73

Notre Dame Stadium

Jacob15