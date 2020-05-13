Notre Dame Quarterback Play A Championship Stumbling Block

It has been over 25 years since Notre Dame was truly one of the nation’s elite programs, the kind of program that can go toe to toe with anyone, and can compete for a national title in any season.

Head coach Brian Kelly and his coaching staff have gotten Notre Dame as close to that stage as it has been since Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz’s glory days (1988-93). While Notre Dame is closer, the Irish are still a middle of the pack tier two program.